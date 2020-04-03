Chinese company donates masks, protective suits

The China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) Country Head Pakistan Shi Yu called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Friday and donated 60000 Protective masks and 1000 3M brand protective suits as a goodwill gesture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) Country Head Pakistan Shi Yu called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Friday and donated 60000 Protective masks and 1000 3M brand protective suits as a goodwill gesture.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan appreciated the goodwill gesture of time tested friend Peoples' Republic of China, said a press release issued here.