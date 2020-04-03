UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Company Donates Masks, Protective Suits

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:43 PM

Chinese company donates masks, protective suits

The China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) Country Head Pakistan Shi Yu called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Friday and donated 60000 Protective masks and 1000 3M brand protective suits as a goodwill gesture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) Country Head Pakistan Shi Yu called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Friday and donated 60000 Protective masks and 1000 3M brand protective suits as a goodwill gesture.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan appreciated the goodwill gesture of time tested friend Peoples' Republic of China, said a press release issued here.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China

Recent Stories

Campaign against locusts showing good results: Sec ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority warns grabber against ..

2 minutes ago

Rs1,200 b allocated for alleviating miseries of po ..

7 minutes ago

Townsend hits out at UK health minister for 'blami ..

7 minutes ago

Que to be maintained for shoppers in vegetables, f ..

7 minutes ago

AIGP Hyderabad transfers three DSPs

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.