Chinese Company Eager To Construct Cheap Houses For KP Govt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:42 PM

Chinese company eager to construct cheap houses for KP Govt

Chinese public sector construction company has expressed desire to construct affordable houses for the public in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in cooperation with the provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese public sector construction company has expressed desire to construct affordable houses for the public in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in cooperation with the provincial government.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chinese company RCC Li Jiang called on KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali and expressed the willingness to invest in housing sector, said a press release issued here.

The minister noted on the occasion that Chinese coordination in the housing sector would increase investment while work on affordable houses project of the government would be expedited as the Chinese company is equipped with latest technology.

He said the provincial government was striving to provide houses to low income group and pragmatic steps were being taken in this regard and all the hurdles would be removed on priority basis.

