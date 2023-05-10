UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company Ensures Safe Drinking Water For Islamabad Students

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Chinese Company ensures safe drinking water for Islamabad students

Chinese Environmental Technology Company, Zhongke Runlan Environmental Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., in collaboration with international organizations, has donated reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment equipment to Islamabad Model College for Girls to address the school's water quality challenges

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Chinese Environmental Technology Company, Zhongke Runlan Environmental Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., in collaboration with international organizations, has donated reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment equipment to Islamabad Model College for Girls to address the school's water quality challenges.

Last month, a team of engineers from the company arrived in Pakistan to provide technical guidance and install the equipment at the school, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

According to Runlan, under the framework of China's "Belt and Road" initiative and in line with the principles of green development, Chinese companies are actively contributing to global sustainable development by sharing China's clean energy equipment, technology, and services with the world.

Upon their arrival in Pakistan, the team of technicians promptly ventured to the site to carry out water sample testing. Startling results emerged from their assessments: "After our testing, we found that the electrical conductivity of the water sample reached 2330μs/cm, indicating a high concentration of harmful ion impurities far exceeding international standards," stated a representative from Runlan Environmental Technology.

Pakistan is one of the countries facing water pollution issues, particularly when it comes to drinking water.

In certain regions, due to adverse natural conditions and improper utilization of water resources, the groundwater contains a high concentration of harmful substances, rendering it unsuitable for consumption.

This directly poses a threat to the drinking water safety of local residents. Islamabad Model College for Girls, located in the rural area of Tarnol, is one such school grappling with this issue. The school lacks proper water filtration equipment, forcing some children to bring their own drinking water from home every day. Unfortunately, not all children have access to clean water facilities at home.

The team started their interaction with the school staff by explaining the basic theoretical knowledge about the RO reverse osmosis water treatment equipment. They then proceeded to demonstrate the specific wiring steps and testing procedures to the school. After undergoing treatment with the RO reverse osmosis water purification equipment, the electrical conductivity of the water samples decreased to 42μs/cm, meeting international standards.

"We are delighted to see children are now drinking safe and reliable water, this matters the most." a representative from Zhongke Runlan expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Water China Company Road Beijing SITE All From

Recent Stories

Hungary Refuses to Host 2024 European Skating Cham ..

Hungary Refuses to Host 2024 European Skating Championships - Skating Union

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani Army to Be Deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

Pakistani Army to Be Deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Due to Unrest - Min ..

8 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Syria, Ukraine, Grain De ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Syria, Ukraine, Grain Deal in Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Robert Kennedy Jr. Says Will 'Under No Circumstanc ..

Robert Kennedy Jr. Says Will 'Under No Circumstances' Join Trump on Electoral Ti ..

2 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s robust policy framework supports fina ..

CBUAE&#039;s robust policy framework supports financial stability: Mansour bin Z ..

23 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar f ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for joint efforts of Balochista ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.