Chinese Company Gazhoba Donates Ramazan Relief Packages To Needy Families In Upper Kohistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Chinese Company Gazhoba donates Ramazan relief packages to needy families in Upper Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) In a heartwarming gesture during the holy month of Ramazan, Chinese company Gazhoba donated special Ramazan aid packages for underprivileged individuals in Upper Kohistan on Friday.

The donation was formally received by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan during a ceremony held at the district administration office. Representatives of Gazhoba handed over the relief packages, which are specifically intended for widows, orphaned children, and other vulnerable members of the community. The district administration has pledged to distribute these packages to the needy at the earliest.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan commended Gazhoba for their philanthropic efforts and presented the company’s representatives with a certificate of appreciation.

He emphasized that Ramadan is a time for sacrifice, compassion, and supporting those in need, adding that such initiatives significantly contribute to social welfare.

Khan assured that the district administration would ensure complete transparency in the distribution process, guaranteeing that the aid reaches the most deserving individuals without delay.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the public to encourage financially capable individuals to extend support to the underprivileged, enabling the weaker sections of society to share in the joys of Ramadan. He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to promoting welfare activities and taking all necessary steps to assist those in need.

This initiative by Gazhoba highlights the spirit of giving during Ramadan and underscores the importance of collective efforts in addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

