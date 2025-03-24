- Home
- Pakistan
- Chinese Company Gazhoba donates Ramazan relief packages to needy families in Upper Kohistan
Chinese Company Gazhoba Donates Ramazan Relief Packages To Needy Families In Upper Kohistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In a heartwarming gesture during the holy month of Ramazan, Chinese company Gazhoba donated special Ramazan aid packages for underprivileged individuals in Upper Kohistan on Monday.
The donation was formally received by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan during a ceremony held at the district administration office. Representatives of Gazhoba handed over the relief packages, which are specifically intended for widows, orphaned children, and other vulnerable members of the community. The district administration has pledged to distribute these packages to the needy at the earliest.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan commended Gazhoba for their philanthropic efforts and presented the company’s representatives with a certificate of appreciation.
He emphasized that Ramadan is a time for sacrifice, compassion, and supporting those in need, adding that such initiatives significantly contribute to social welfare.
Khan assured that the district administration would ensure complete transparency in the distribution process, guaranteeing that the aid reaches the most deserving individuals without delay.
The Deputy Commissioner also urged the public to encourage financially capable individuals to extend support to the underprivileged, enabling the weaker sections of society to share in the joys of Ramadan. He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to promoting welfare activities and taking all necessary steps to assist those in need.
This initiative by Gazhoba highlights the spirit of giving during Ramadan and underscores the importance of collective efforts in addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable communities.
Recent Stories
Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality
Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..
SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024
Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan
UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem
DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of central Chile
Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region
ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billion dividend for 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025
Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry of Parliamentary affairs enacts 39 laws, resolves 94% of public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Chinese Company Gazhoba donates Ramazan relief packages to needy families in Upper Kohistan2 minutes ago
-
Handicraft, kinnow industry great exposure for foreign exchange:Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti12 minutes ago
-
MoDP contributes over Rs 260 bln to national's economy in one year12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 47,900 cusecs water42 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Water Day-2025 with renewal of resolve to discourage misuse of water1 hour ago
-
Six profiteers held1 hour ago
-
Brick kiln sealed1 hour ago
-
PFA joins hands with govt for ‘Plant for Pakistan’ initiative:2 hours ago
-
Three gangs smashed2 hours ago
-
Layyah Police reunites mentally challenged child with family2 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang for selling railway tracks illegally2 hours ago