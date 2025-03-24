Open Menu

Chinese Company Gazhoba Donates Ramazan Relief Packages To Needy Families In Upper Kohistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Chinese Company Gazhoba donates Ramazan relief packages to needy families in Upper Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In a heartwarming gesture during the holy month of Ramazan, Chinese company Gazhoba donated special Ramazan aid packages for underprivileged individuals in Upper Kohistan on Monday.

The donation was formally received by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan during a ceremony held at the district administration office. Representatives of Gazhoba handed over the relief packages, which are specifically intended for widows, orphaned children, and other vulnerable members of the community. The district administration has pledged to distribute these packages to the needy at the earliest.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan commended Gazhoba for their philanthropic efforts and presented the company’s representatives with a certificate of appreciation.

He emphasized that Ramadan is a time for sacrifice, compassion, and supporting those in need, adding that such initiatives significantly contribute to social welfare.

Khan assured that the district administration would ensure complete transparency in the distribution process, guaranteeing that the aid reaches the most deserving individuals without delay.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the public to encourage financially capable individuals to extend support to the underprivileged, enabling the weaker sections of society to share in the joys of Ramadan. He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to promoting welfare activities and taking all necessary steps to assist those in need.

This initiative by Gazhoba highlights the spirit of giving during Ramadan and underscores the importance of collective efforts in addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

Recent Stories

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Educ ..

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality

2 minutes ago
 Trump administration ends legal status for over 50 ..

Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..

24 minutes ago
 SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amica ..

SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024

32 minutes ago
 Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot ..

Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan

38 minutes ago
 UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makas ..

UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

47 minutes ago
 DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 ..

DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate

47 minutes ago
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of central Chile

2 hours ago
 Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern r ..

Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billio ..

ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billion dividend for 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at ..

Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan