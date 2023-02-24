UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company Gifts Sports Shoes To Flood Hit People In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 06:26 PM

To help Pakistan recover from the devastating floods, sports shoes worth RMB 1 million (Rs. 38 million) were gifted by a Chinese company, said the China Leather Industry Association (CLIA)

Pakistan's 2022 monsoon season brought heavy rainfall, devastating floods and landslides that affected millions of people, accounting for about 15% of its population. By mid-January 2023, months after the worst of the flooding, as many as four million children were still living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters, risking their survival and well-being. Displaced people have begun to return to their places of origin, but they are returning to challenging circumstances.

To help those in need, CLIA launched an initiative named "Put on Chinese Shoes, Rebuild New Home" in January. Li Ning Group, one of the leading sports brand companies in China, took action for the first time to express its care for the affected people in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque expressed his sincere thanks to CLIA and the Group for their generous help to the flood-stricken groups in Pakistan. He said the donation made him feel once again the warmth of the Chinese people towards the Pakistani people.

Chen Zhanguang, Vice President of CLIA, told the reporter that the initiative was a good start. "We hope that more shoe manufacturers will participate in donating to the affected people in Pakistan and shoulder their responsibilities."Li Ning, the founder of the Group, said in his speech that Pakistan is a friendly neighbor of China, and the two countries have a tradition of helping each other. "May the Pakistani people rebuild their homes as soon as possible," he added.

