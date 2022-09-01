Chinese company offers low-cost homes for flood victims

The investors from China have come forward for rehabilitation of flood affectees and offered to produce pre-fabricated houses at their existing plant at Faisalabad Free-Zone M3IC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The investors from China have come forward for rehabilitation of flood affectees and offered to produce pre-fabricated houses at their existing plant at Faisalabad Free-Zone M3IC.

China's Hanan DR Group's country-head in Pakistan Mr Zhang told media here Thursday that a few years ago, they had invested USD 150 million in Faisalabad Industrial Estate, M3IC, and now on an emergency basis, they were focused on help and support to the flood victims by building low-cost houses at approximately Rs 1.8 million per unit, while the actual value of a single unit was Rs 2.6 to 2.8 million, however, the company's management decided not to make any profit from the rehabilitation of flood victims.

He urged Pakistan government to exempt all types of taxes and duties on the import of raw materials from China for this project.

Mr Zhang said: "We can prepare two hundred houses per month and more than two thousand houses in a year.

Each house will consist of two rooms, a kitchen, and a toilet. Moreover, we will also provide electricity to residents through solar panels. These houses will be soundproof, earthquake-resistant and able to withstand fire and will have a 50-year structural guarantee. Each house will be constructed as a single story with a covered area of approx 550sqft." He added that clean drinking water and playgrounds would also be provided to residents of every one hundred homes and these homes will be state-of- the-art in which all facilities will be available to residents.

Mr Zhang said that flood had played havoc in Pakistan and left millions of people homeless, and onthis occasion, the immediate rehabilitation of flood victims was very important, for whichthe Hanan DR Group of China had come forward to help the brotherly country, Pakistan.