UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Company Offers To Manufacture Drones For Protection Of Crops, Control Locust In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:36 PM

Chinese company offers to manufacture drones for protection of crops, control locust in Pakistan

A leading Chinese company has expressed willingness to set up an industrial unit in Pakistan to manufacture drones that can be used to protect crops and control locust

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A leading Chinese company has expressed willingness to set up an industrial unit in Pakistan to manufacture drones that can be used to protect crops and control locust.

"From factory construction, production, assembly, after-sales to personnel training, we can provide a full set of technical support to help Pakistan set up a drone manufacturing industry to quickly respond to various types of disasters," Du Jixiang, Chief Engineer, Beijing Andun Equipment Co. Ltd told Economic Daily-China Economic Net.

He said that China and Pakistan have very good relations and carried out extensive cooperation in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

"In the face of this locust disaster, we hope to work with Pakistan. And relevant enterprises are connected to provide a full set of technical support from factory construction, production, assembly and after-sales to personnel training," Du added.

Emphasizing importance of cooperation in drone production line, Du Jixiang said that drones have very important and extensive uses in plant protection and in responding to various disasters and emergencies.

"We will not only support our iron brother in locust eradication, but also to help it build its own rapid disaster response capabilities, so that when it encounters various emergencies, it can produce, assemble and respond quickly," he added.

Regarding different systems of the drones, Huang Chaoyang, technical director of company said that flight control system and power system have always been the most important and core part.

"Our drone has achieved independent production of flight control and power systems, and has 100 percent technology patents. There are no problems in export and technology authorization," he added.

Huang said, "We will find other manufacturers to save costs such as pesticide barrels and some other parts. The rest are all produced independently. Like the production of such a drone, our own patents have reached 90 percent." He said that flying on the ground is a very important ability of plant protection drones and added, "It requires that the drones can accurately sense the distance from the plant canopy during flight, so that the relative height of the entire operation process remains unchanged to ensure accurate and effective spraying of pesticides."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Drone Technology China Company CPEC Chaoyang Beijing All From Industry

Recent Stories

TRA: Microsoft addresses security gaps in Windows ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority ..

10 minutes ago

Cabinet restructures Board of Directors of Emirate ..

10 minutes ago

Save Tobacco Farmers from the Wrath of big tobacco

18 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan Thanks fans after her instagram account ..

29 minutes ago

Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 tabled in NA

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.