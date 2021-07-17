UrduPoint.com
Chinese Company Says Suspending Work At Dasu Dam In Pakistan After Blast Kills Engineers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:44 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The Chinese company CGGC, which is constructing the Dasu dam in Pakistan's northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said on Saturday that it decided to suspend the work after an explosion killed several engineers.

A passenger bus exploded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, killing 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers, and injuring dozens of others. The incident took place in the Upper Kohistan district when the bus was on its way to the city of Dasu.

Two Frontier Corps personnel and the bus driver were among those killed.

"Owing to the explosion attack occurred on July 14th 2021, which has caused extremely heavy casualties, CGGC DASU HPP Management has been forced to suspend the construction of the DASU Hydropower Project," the company said in a statement.

The project envisages the construction of a hydroelectric plant on the Indus River near Dasu as part of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

