Chinese Company Shows Interest In Waste-to-energy Plant In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Chinese business Council has expressed interest in setting up a waste-to-energy
plant in Punjab.
In this regard, the President of the Chinese Business Council Mr. Chen Qian Jiang met
the Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq in his office here on Thursday. Agha Ali
Haider MPA and other officials of Chinese Business Council were also present.
During the meeting, the project of generating energy from waste in Punjab was
discussed. The Chinese delegation expressed interest in setting up a plant to generate
Welcoming the offer, the minister said that the work on next phase of Suthra Punjab
programme had been started. "A project to produce diesel and gas from waste is under
consideration in Punjab", he added.
He said that four to five thousand tons of waste was generated daily in Lahore alone.
"Punjab government is ready to provide land for energy plant to Chinese company.
We will welcome setting up waste energy plant in other cities too", he resolved.
He further said that recycling of waste would also help in resolving environmental
problems.
The Local Government Minister said that through the income from waste recycling,
expenditure on Suthra Punjab programme could be recovered. "I request Mr. Chen Qian
Jiang to make a financial model to evaluate further progress", he said.
President of Chinese Business Council Chen Qian Jiang, while presenting the initial
feasibility to the minister, said that their main goal was not commercial, but clean
environment would be the main focus. "Setting up a plant near dumping site will reduce
the cost", he said.
President Chinese Business Council Chen Qian Jiang sought time for another meeting
with the minister tomorrow. The Minister directed LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din to prepare
a presentation for further progress.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Total 76 cases regiatered againat PTI founder in capital18 minutes ago
-
IGP bans mutual posting, transfer in police force27 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 91,000 cusecs water37 minutes ago
-
Murree police delivers justice on citizens' doorstep47 minutes ago
-
RDA conducts operations against three illegal housing schemes57 minutes ago
-
CAMEA hosts session IV "Transforming Regional Dynamics & Architecture: Pakistan’s Posture"57 minutes ago
-
Government developing Gender Digital Divide Policy to empower women1 hour ago
-
PM for strict measures to accelerate taxation, implement revenge collection strategy1 hour ago
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for bye election, polling underway in PP-139 peacefully1 hour ago
-
Crackdown continue against the anti-social elements gangs: Khoso1 hour ago
-
Earthquake hits Lahore, other Punjab cities1 hour ago
-
Seminar on positive change in social behaviors held1 hour ago