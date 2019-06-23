Chinese company to set up $2m perfume plant in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::A Chinese company, Guangzhou Rongish Trading Company, is ready to set up a perfume and cosmetic unit in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, here.

In this regard, Company Chairman Evan Jiang inked an agreement with Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

Giving details on Sunday, Mian Kashif said that the Chinese company was among top companies of China, which is manufacturing high-quality perfume. He said that FIEDMC would provide world-class facilities to its customers in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.