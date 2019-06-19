UrduPoint.com
Chinese Company Trapping Pakistanis Into Investment Mints Rs2bn

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:31 PM

Chinese company trapping Pakistanis into investment mints Rs2bn

The company had its office in DHA Karachi where it claimed to provide investment opportunity to citizens.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 19th June, 2019) A fraudulent Chinese company is reported to have been trapping Pakistani citizens into business.

According to details, the Chinese company grabbed Rs2 billion from Pakistani citizens through fraud.

The Chinese company minted money by promising investment in Karachi, Lahore an Islamabad.

The company had its office in DHA Karachi where it claimed to provide investment opportunity to citizens. It promised shops, motorcycles and cars through investment in superstores.

An intelligence report of special branch has revealed that the company is involved in organized crime.

According to the reports, the police had issued a secret report in October, 2018 but no action was taken. Due to inaction of authorities, the company continued to commit fraud with Pakistanis.

