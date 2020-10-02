UrduPoint.com
Chinese Company's Experts Have Test Run Of BRT Buses

Experts of the manufacturing company of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project's buses on Friday did a test run of shuttles to examine their load carrying capacity and other technical issues

The Spokesman of the TransPeshawar said in statement that the department was giving top priority to restoration of the service which was suspended following frequent fire eruption incidents in buses, prompting the officials concerned to put all buses to a technical review.

He said relevant local officials also rode with Chinese experts during the test run and added that comprehensive and detailed technical scrutiny of all buses on the BRT fleet was in progress to rectify the recurring faults once and for all and make the service available for Peshawarities, soon.

However, he added the service would be restored after completion of alterations and investigations by the bus company's experts.

