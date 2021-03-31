Chinese Consul General lauds efforts of Levies Force

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation led by Chinese Consul General in Pakistan, Li Bijian on Wednesday called on Director General Levies Force Balochistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani here on Wednesday and lauded the efforts of the force.

Briefing the delegation, the Director General Levies Force said that the force had given huge sacrifices to reduce the overall crime rate, protect people's lives and property for increasing public confidence in the pursuit of justice which was commendable performance.

He said the capabilities and professionalism of the Levels Force had been enhanced after conducting training in view the contemporary requirements of the force personnel including training in the fields of telecommunication including Quick Response Force, Intelligence Wing, and Commando by collaboration with the Pakistan Army .

In addition to the China-Pak Corridor Economic (CPEC) project Security Wing, monitoring of entry and exit routes at all divisional and district levels had also been made possible, he said in briefing.

He said that the Levies Force was carrying out security matters in more than 90 percent of the B area of the province in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

The Director General said that the present provincial government headed by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove were taking steps to modernize the Levies Force with modern equipments.

"In this regard, weapons, armored vehicles, vehicles for patrolling, ambulances for dealing with emergencies and other modern weapons and equipment are also being made available", he noted.

On the occasion, the delegation appreciated the overall performance of the Levies Force and assured the DG Levies Force for all possible cooperation, saying that the Levies Force was an ideal and excellent force.

He also presented invitation for provision of training to Levies Force in China.