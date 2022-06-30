UrduPoint.com

Chinese Consul General Meets Sindh Police Chief

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Chinese Consul General meets Sindh Police chief

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Consul General of China Li Bijian along with a 13-member delegation met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at Central Police Office Karachi and discussed various matters of mutual interests including security measures for Chinese nationals, experts and other staff associated with CPEC projects and routes in detail.

The IGP Sindh said the Sindh Police is not only always alert and prepared to fulfill its responsibilities like control over the law and order situation and protection of life and property of the people but also from time to time in the implementation of security strategy and action plan consultation and suggestions.

The Additional IGP Counter Terrorism Department briefed the delegation about the Karachi University terrorist attack case and informed about the progress made so far while DIGP Special Protection Unit/ CPEC also gave detailed information on all security issues on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

On the occasion, Consul General of China thanked the Sindh Police on behalf of the Government of China for the overall security measures being taken in the province and said, the Government of China would continue its cooperation with the Sindh Police.

DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP IT, DIG CIA, SP Foreigners Security Cell and AIGP Operations Sindh and AIGP Admin CPO and CTD officers were also present on the occasion.

