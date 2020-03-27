Chinese Consul General provides 1900 surgical masks to Karachi Editors Club

Consul General of China at Karachi Li Bijian, who is also a honorary member of Karachi Editors Club (KEC) provided 1900 surgical disposable masks for the families of KEC members and N95 masks to the senior council members of KEC aiming precautions and fight against COVID 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Consul General of China at Karachi Li Bijian, who is also a honorary member of Karachi Editors Club (KEC) provided 1900 surgical disposable masks for the families of KEC members and N95 masks to the senior council members of KEC aiming precautions and fight against COVID 19.

President Mubasher Mir and Secretary General KEC Manzar Naqvi on behalf of all KEC members expressed gratitude for the support of Chinese CG towards KEC and for whole Pakistan at this testing time, said a spokesperson of KEC on Friday.

They said that Chinese government is continuously providing her support, guidance and donations to the Pakistan government to control this epidemic in our country.