Chinese Consul General visits ceramics industrial unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Consul General of Peoples Republic of China, Mr. Zaho Shiren on Tuesday visited Faisalabad and took a briefing on the facilities and security measures provided to Chinese investors in the Special Economic Zones under the arrangements by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

In the briefing session held at Time Ceramics, Chairman board of Investment and Trade Fazeel Asif, Secretary Industries Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi and others welcomed the Chinese Consul General.

The secretary industries Punjab said that M3 Industrial City, Value Addition City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City organized by FIEDMC were the major special economic zones of Pakistan, where Chinese companies had been provided with the best facilities with a pleasant environment and comprehensive security measures have been taken.

He mentioned the eternal friendship of Pakistan and China and said that the purpose of Chinese Consul General's visit to Faisalabad was to review the facilities in the Special Economic Zones. He said the journey of industrial development was at its peak and domestic and foreign investors and wide opportunities were being provided, he added.

Chairman Punjab Investment Board thanked the Chinese Consul General for visiting the city and said that measures would be continued to promote investment.

It was briefed that in addition to roads, sewage, water supply, shopping malls and other facilities, rapid progress was also being made for 100 percent electricity and gas connections in the zones.

The Chinese Consul General described the visit as ideal and thanked the administration and police officers and said that the Chinese government was sending 10 trucks of equipment for help flood victims of Pakistan.

He said that there would be full cooperation with FIEDMC in future to ensure the investment of more Chinese companies in the Special Economic Zones.

He said that the companies related to investment in the economic zones of FIEDMC, a delegation consisting of their representatives would come to Pakistan and visit the Economic Zones to implement the investment agreements.

The Consul General also visited M3 Industrial City and took a briefing regarding theinvestment at the site.