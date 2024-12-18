Chinese Consul General visits RUDA, China investment desk setup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Consul General of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Mr Zhao Shiren paid a special visit to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) headquarters here on Wednesday.

During the visit, he was briefed about the RUDA initiatives. The China Investment Desk at RUDA was also officially inaugurated by Mr. Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China, in the presence of RUDA Chairman, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, RUDA Chief Operating Officer Mansoor Janjua and distinguished members of the Chinese community in Pakistan and senior officials of RUDA.

RUDA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar along with senior officials of RUDA warmly welcomed the Chinese Consul General and highlighted the importance of the Pakistan-China friendship.

In his remarks, Mr. Zhao Shiren commended this timely initiative, emphasizing its significance in the backdrop of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s recent successful visit to China. He appreciated RUDA’s delegation for their productive road show in China and acknowledged their consistent efforts, which had now culminated in establishing the China Investment Desk at RUDA. He praised the efforts of RUDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin in actualization of very cordial professional engagement.

Chinese Consul General Mr.

Zhao expressed his appreciation for RUDA CEO’s dynamic leadership and conveyed optimism about fostering stronger ties between the two institutions.

Mr. Zhao further highlighted the importance of such platforms, drawing parallels to business Facilitation Centers, and expressed his confidence that this initiative will play a pivotal role in assisting and supporting the Chinese community. He also underscored the value of people-to-people exchanges and enhanced communication, encouraging both sides to pursue opportunities that deliver tangible benefits.

Reiterating his commitment, Mr. Zhao assured that his office would extend full support and facilitation to this initiative.

RUDA COO Mansoor Janjua underscored the Consulate’s efforts to promote engagement between Chinese delegation visiting RUDA for boosting investments. He highlighted the scope of cooperation in the field of sustainability and introduction of innovative initiatives through the same.

The leadership of RUDA, including Chairman, CEO, and COO RUDA assured their unwavering commitment to the success of the China Investment Desk. Chairman RUDA further pledged his personal oversight of the desk’s operations to ensure effective follow-up and seamless functioning in the days ahead.