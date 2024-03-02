Chinese Consulate Provides Rs 4m In Grant For PU Oriental College Renovation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Chinese Consulate in Lahore has given a grant of Rs 4 million for some renovation work of Punjab University’s Oriental College.
In this regard, Chinese Consul General Mr Zhao Shiren visited Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood at his office. On this occasion, Oriental College Principal Prof Dr Nabeela Rehman, Director sports Prof Dr Zaffar Iqbal Butt, Registrar Dr Ahmed islam, Additional Treasurer Rao Muhammad Tahir Rafique and Chief Engineer Faiz-ul-Hassan Sipra were present.
In the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed interest in equipping the Punjab University Department of Sports, especially tennis, basketball, badminton and swimming pool with modern facilities. The delegation expressed their satisfaction and happiness over the ongoing educational activities in the Punjab University Confucius Institute. The participants in the delegation thanked Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood and reiterated their determination to promote relations between Punjab University and Chinese universities in the future.
