Chinese Counterpart Invites Murad To UN Global Conference In China

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Chinese counterpart invites Murad to UN Global Conference in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed and China Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng on Monday discussed the issues of mutual interest including various projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in a virtual meeting.

During the meeting, Chinese counterpart also invited Minister for Communications to United Nations Global Conference being held in China, said a statement issued here.

Murad Saeed thanked China for inclusion of western route projects in CPEC, adding that these projects would usher a new era of development in these areas.

He also thanked China for supporting Pakistan's in Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Kashmir and others important issues.

The minister also apprised the Chinese counterpart about the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan for poverty alleviation, promotion of tourism and sustainable development.

Chinese Minister highly appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision. He also informed the Communications minister about China comprehensive plan, assuring China support for poverty alleviation.

The Chinese counterpart expressed pleasure over the development journey of Pakistan with the completion of CPEC projects.

He highly praised role of ministry of Communications in CPEC under Belt and Road initiative.

Pakistan and China are working together on ML-1, agriculture, poverty alleviation and other projects including the western route of CPEC.

