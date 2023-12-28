Open Menu

Chinese Cultural Center Peshawar To Promote Pak-Iran Contacts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Director General of the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Hossein Chaghomi, has said that the Chinese Cultural Center established in Peshawar can play an important role in the people to people contact between Pakistan and Iran in addition to Pakistan-China friendship.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural center here Thursday.

Dr. Hossein Chaghomi visited various galleries of China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the guest book.

The DG said that the relations between Pakistan and Iran were very strong on traditional and cultural basis and he was sure that people to people contact between the two countries would increase in the coming days.

Everyone knows about the friendship between Pakistan and China and that is why the Chinese cultural center established in Peshawar which undoubtedly is center of attention of the people, he added.

He said that the cultures of different countries were also being highlighted in Peshawar. Giving the example of Khana Farhang e Iran in this regard, he said that not only literary and social events had been organized regularly but Persian language was also taught and it was also commendable that Chinese language course was conducted in China Window.

Dr. Hossein Chaghomi further said that good relations with neighboring countries undoubtedly led to economic development and prosperity in the region, which required collective efforts. He also supported the proposal of organizing events.

