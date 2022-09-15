UrduPoint.com

Chinese Cultural Counsellor Holds Meeting With PNCA Chief, Discuss Cultural Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Chinese cultural Counsellor holds meeting with PNCA chief, discuss cultural cooperation

Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan Zhang Heqing has held a meeting with Ayub Jamali, the newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and discussed cultural cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan Zhang Heqing has held a meeting with Ayub Jamali, the newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and discussed cultural cooperation.

The senior Chinese diplomat congratulated Jamali on his appointment and appreciated the PNCA's role in promoting local and regional arts, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

They discussed cultural cooperation in different fields. Zhang Heqing expressed the confidence that under Jamali, the PNCA will prosper and take the positive agenda further.

He mentioned that the diplomatic and friendly relationship between China and Pakistan was becoming even stronger.

The PNCA is a National level premier institute that aims to promote artistic activity and focuses on all forms of art, like visual and performing arts.

It is an autonomous body that was established in 1973. Earlier PNCA was under the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage but in August of 2019, it came under the National Heritage and Culture Division and this Division was shifted to the Ministry of education.

Recently the name of the Division has been changed to National Heritage and Culture Division, which encompasses all the institutions that come under the Division.

The PNCA has been promoting Chinese culture among other works as part of its goals. The PNCA regularly hosts Chinese cultural events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education China August 2019 All

Recent Stories

Pakistan squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 an ..

Pakistan squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 announced

22 seconds ago
 Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees' performanc ..

Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees' performance lauded

24 seconds ago
 Security for Chehlum procession reviewed

Security for Chehlum procession reviewed

25 seconds ago
 Upgradation of health facilities in Gujjar Khan to ..

Upgradation of health facilities in Gujjar Khan to start soon

26 seconds ago
 DPO visits police station

DPO visits police station

4 minutes ago
 Giving credence to fake news without verification; ..

Giving credence to fake news without verification; crucial challenge for democra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.