Chinese cultural Counsellor holds meeting with PNCA chief, discuss cultural cooperation

Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan Zhang Heqing has held a meeting with Ayub Jamali, the newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and discussed cultural cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan Zhang Heqing has held a meeting with Ayub Jamali, the newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and discussed cultural cooperation.

The senior Chinese diplomat congratulated Jamali on his appointment and appreciated the PNCA's role in promoting local and regional arts, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

They discussed cultural cooperation in different fields. Zhang Heqing expressed the confidence that under Jamali, the PNCA will prosper and take the positive agenda further.

He mentioned that the diplomatic and friendly relationship between China and Pakistan was becoming even stronger.

The PNCA is a National level premier institute that aims to promote artistic activity and focuses on all forms of art, like visual and performing arts.

It is an autonomous body that was established in 1973. Earlier PNCA was under the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage but in August of 2019, it came under the National Heritage and Culture Division and this Division was shifted to the Ministry of education.

Recently the name of the Division has been changed to National Heritage and Culture Division, which encompasses all the institutions that come under the Division.

The PNCA has been promoting Chinese culture among other works as part of its goals. The PNCA regularly hosts Chinese cultural events.