Chinese Cultural Counsellor, PNCA chief discuss cultural cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan Zhang Heqing met newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Ayub Jamali here on Thursday.

The Chinese diplomat congratulated Jamali on his appointment and appreciated the PNCA's role in promoting local and regional arts.

They discussed cultural cooperation in different fields. Zhang Heqing expressed the confidence that under Jamali, the PNCA will prosper and take the positive agenda further. He mentioned that the diplomatic and friendly relationships between China and Pakistan were becoming even stronger.

The PNCA is a National level premier institute that aims to promote artistic activity and focuses on all forms of art, like visual and performing arts.

It is an autonomous body that was established in 1973.

Earlier, PNCA was under the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage but in August of 2019, it came under the National Heritage and Culture Division and this Division was shifted to the Ministry of education. Recently the name of the Division has been changed to National Heritage and Culture Division, which encompasses all the institutions that come under the Division. The PNCA has been promoting the Chinese culture among other works as part of its goals. The PNCA regularly hosts Chinese cultural events.