Chinese Defence Attaché Visits ISPR To Commemorate PLA's 93rd Founding Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Chinese defence attaché visits ISPR to commemorate PLA's 93rd founding anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese embassy Defence Attaché Major General Chen Wenrong on Saturday along with delegation visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in connection with celebrations of 93rd anniversary of founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

ISPR Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar welcomed the delegation on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said an ISPR press release.

On this momentous occasion of anniversary, the ISPR DG felicitated the PLA and also conveyed compliments from the COAS and all ranks of armed forces to all ranks of the PLA.

The ISPR DG quoted COAS as saying, "Pakistan Army and PLA are the key components of Pak-China strategic relations and we are proud to be brothers in arms." The visiting dignitary expressed his gratitude for hosting this commemoration ceremony at the ISPR.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Attaché Major General Chen Wenrong said the military relations between China and Pakistan had strengthened over the years.

"The two countries have forged all-weather strategic partnership and China highly values the efforts made by Pakistan in all fields especially during the COVID-19. China-Pakistan friendship will remain evergreen," Major General Wenrong reiterated.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing also sent a message of congratulations on the PLA day, emphasizing that the Pakistan-China military relations were an important pillar of the strategic ties between the two countries.

China looks forward to further expanding and enhancing military cooperation with Pakistan to make newcontribution to the consolidation of bilateral relations and maintenance of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

