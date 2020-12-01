UrduPoint.com
Chinese Defence Minister Lauds Pakistan Army's Efforts For Regional Peace, CPEC Projects' Security

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Chinese Defence Minister lauds Pakistan Army's efforts for regional peace, CPEC projects' security

Chinese Minister for National Defence General Wei Fenghe on Monday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ):Chinese Minister for National Defence General Wei Fenghe on Monday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Minister of National Defence, China General Wei Fenghe met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

The COAS, he said thanked the dignitary for China's unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums.

COAS said: "Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China.

We have been standing together all along , and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges." During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed, he added.

Later on, the ISPR DG said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the Armies.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Minister of National Defence, laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary, he added.

