Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pillar of bilateral relations

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe has said his country greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation.

He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa who called on him in Beijing.

The Chinese Defence Minister said development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both the countries.

He termed Pak-China military cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations.

General Wei thanked the Army Chief for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

He expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and hoped for timely completion of the project.

The Chinese Defence Minister conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

General Wei said China is willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army's rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the Chinese Defence Minister for his sentiments and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.