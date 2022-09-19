UrduPoint.com

Chinese Defence Minister Terms Pak-China Military Cooperation As Important Pillar Of Bilateral Relations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pillar of bilateral relations

General Wei Fenghe says development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both the countries.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe has said his country greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation.
He was talking to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa who called on him in Beijing.
The Chinese Defence Minister said development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both the countries.
He termed Pak-China military cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations.
General Wei thanked the Army Chief for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

He expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and hoped for timely completion of the project.
The Chinese Defence Minister conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.
General Wei said China is willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army's rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas.
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the Chinese Defence Minister for his sentiments and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister Army Flood China General Qamar Javed Bajwa CPEC Beijing Progress

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

5 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

5 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.