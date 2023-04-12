Close
Chinese Delegates To Visit COMSTECH For Cooperation In Research & Development

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 08:30 PM

A high level delegation of Chinese scientists and Industrialists will be visiting COMSTECH Secretariat to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation for research and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):A high level delegation of Chinese scientists and Industrialists will be visiting COMSTECH Secretariat to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation for research and development.

The MoU will help in the fields of natural products, biotechnology, molecular and cell biology and traditional medicine through institutional and industrial linkages, a press release on Wednesday said.

The MoU will help strengthen academic and research initiatives between the People's Republic of China and the OIC member states.

This signing ceremony will be accompanied by a series of key talks on the subject by scientists, and representatives of pharmaceutical industries in China.

More Stories From Pakistan

