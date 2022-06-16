Chinese delegation calls on AJK PM

Azad.Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while highlighting the immense investment opportunities in Azad Jammu Kashmir said that his government would provide all possible support and security to foreign investors

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad.Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while highlighting the immense investment opportunities in Azad Jammu Kashmir said that his government would provide all possible support and security to foreign investors.

The AJK PM said this while talking to a high-level delegation of Chinese investors who called on him in the Federal metropolis on Thursday.

The delegation included Mr Zhao Wan Bin, Miss Zhang Jing Jing, Miss Gao Yun Mei, Miss Sun Hui and Dr Muhammad Yusuf Khokhar. Government Ministers Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni and Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim were also present at the meeting.

Welcoming the Chinese delegatesm, the Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that there were ample investment opportunities in Azad Kashmir and Chinese investors should take advantage of the region's investment friendly environment.

"AJK has a massive potential for tourism and hydel power generations," he said adding that the government would take all possible steps to facilitate investors besides providing them security.

The Prime Minister said that Chinese companies have already rendered their services in the field of hydel-power generation in Azad Kashmir.

Referring to his government's policy to boost the local economy, the AJK PM said that in order to increase revenue the government was planning a scheme to attract foreign investment in different sectors.

"The government would work under a plan to boost investment in various sectors to increase revenue of the state, develop new tourist destinations and ensure the provision of basic amenities that will create employment at the local level", the AJK PM said.

The visiting delegation on the occasion expressed its desire to invest in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, former Senator Hafiz Abdul Malik Qadri called on the AJK PM.

Major Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri and Principal Secretary Syed Shahid Mohi-ud-Din Qadri were also present on the occasion. Ends/app/ahr