Open Menu

Chinese Delegation Calls On AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Chinese delegation calls on AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan 10 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2024) A high-level delegation led by the President of the Chinese Mineral and Mining Department, Mr. Lee called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed its interest in investing in different mineral deposit areas in AJK.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Premier, while referring to the investment-friendly atmosphere in the region, said, "Azad Kashmir is a very safe and peaceful region for foreign investment".

He said that Chinese engineers and workers have been working alongside the local workers at different hydel-power generation projects in different areas of Azad Kashmir.

Referring to the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China, the PM said that both nations enjoy a cordial relationship that is sweeter than honey and higher than the Himalayas.

He said that the government of Azad Kashmir would encourage Chinese investors by providing them with all the required facilities. He said that the large-scale presence of minerals makes the region's mineral sector more lucrative for foreign investors.

He said that various companies were engaged in mineral exploration and many more have expressed interest in this field. He said that the government was providing all necessary facilities for the investors. The AJK PM assured the visiting delegation that his government would provide maximum facilities for the Chinese investors.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the investment-friendly policies of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

13 minutes ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

13 minutes ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

18 minutes ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

18 minutes ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

19 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

18 minutes ago
Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

18 minutes ago
 CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationaliz ..

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

20 minutes ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

20 minutes ago
 Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

38 minutes ago
 CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against ..

CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against terrorism

20 minutes ago
 FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enha ..

FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enhancing bilateral trade: Atif Ik ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan