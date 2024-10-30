Chinese Delegation Calls On CDA Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A Chinese delegation called on Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday to discuss the mutual cooperation regarding the establishment of Tier Four Data Center in Islamabad.
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) welcomed Chinese interest in the digital economy, stating that Pakistan can benefit from China's experiences in the area of big data centers and digitalization.
It is noteworthy that the Chinese delegation showed their keen interest in investing in establishing Tier Four Data Center in Islamabad.
Randhawa stated that the CDA is identifying the best location for the creation of data center in Islamabad.
In this connection, CDA will soon initiate a feasibility study for its establishment.
He also noted that Islamabad has the potential to become a hub for big data centers.
Chairman CDA also expressed a commitment to mutual collaboration between CDA and China for the creation of digital infrastructure in Islamabad.
