Chinese Delegation Calls On Engr Amir Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A Chinese delegation called on the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam here at Kashmir Council on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed its interest in investing in different mineral deposit areas, said a press release.
The federal minister said that Gilgit Baltistan was a very safe and peaceful region for foreign investment.
Referring to the time tested friendship between Pakistan and China, Engr Amir Muqam said that both nations enjoy a cordial friendship.
He said that the government of Pakistan would encourage Chinese investors by providing them with all the required facilities.
The Chinese delegation expressed interest in the minerals sector mapping and survey.
