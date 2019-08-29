UrduPoint.com
Chinese Delegation Calls On Minister

Thu 29th August 2019

Chinese delegation calls on minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation of Chinese investors called on Provincial Minister Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah at his office here on Thursday and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the investors announced that huge investment would be made, which would create employment opportunities in the country.

The minister assured that all-out cooperation would be extended by the Punjab government and said that Pakistani government had introduced numerous investment-friendly reforms in the country to attract local and foreign investment.

He said the CPEC was a game-changer initiative which would change destiny of the South Asian.

The minister also briefed the delegation about the role of the Auqaf department.

