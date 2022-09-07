UrduPoint.com

Chinese Delegation Calls On Punjab Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that China always supported Pakistan in different fields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that China always supported Pakistan in different fields.

She was talking to a Chinese delegation at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, here on Wednesday.

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Dr. Hussain Jafari and members of the Chinese delegation were present. Various measures were discussed for further improvement of health system.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the efforts of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for providing better health facilities to the people of Punjab.

