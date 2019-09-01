UrduPoint.com
Chinese delegation discusses preferential tariff on 313 Pak products at RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :A seven-member Chinese delegation on Sunday visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and held an informative and interactive session on preferential tariff by the Chinese government on 313 Pakistani products.

The head of the delegation Anderson informed the participants that M/s. Zhejiang Eman, a supply Chain Management Company Limited from Yiwu International Trade City of Zhejiang Province of China, was offering free display of Pakistani commodities at the Pakistan Pavilion in China.

He stressed that Pakistani businessmen should provide samples of their products so that the company could arrange their free display in China.

Pakistani exporters should be more proactive to penetrate Chinese market for exports, otherwise other countries would capture market share in China, he suggested.

He said China had implemented a preferential tariff on 313 Pakistani products and Pakistani exporters should fully capitalize on that concession.

Highlighting the business potential of Yiwu City, Anderson said Yiwu was number one city of China in terms of exports/imports with 70,000 shops and 3 million daily trade of items.

Earlier, RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem, in his remarks, said preferential tariff by the Chinese government on 313 Pakistani goods would help improve the trade balance between the two countries.

The Pakistani exporters, he said, should avail the golden opportunity and captured their place in one of the biggest Chinese markets in Yiwu City to flourish their exports.

Malik Shahid Saleem assured the delegation of full support and assistance for joint ventures and investment.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a mega development initiative and a game changer for Pakistan and the region as well. A joint venture strategy including Chinese and Pakistani companies could capitalize on the golden opportunity, he added.

Representatives from M/s. Zhejiang Eman, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders were also present on the occasion.

