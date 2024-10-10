Chinese delegation discusses security issues with planning minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A Chinese delegation, led by China Power Resources Chairman, Zhong Huixiang and Port Qasim Project Chairman, He Shiyou on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

According to press release issued by planning ministry, the delegation members discussed the recent attack on Chinese personnel in Karachi and security issues for Chinese workers.

They expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of two Chinese workers in the Karachi incident.

Ahsan Iqbal condoled the deaths, offering condolences and sympathy from the Pakistani government.

He assured the delegation of Pakistan's commitment to prioritizing Chinese citizens' security.

Iqbal informed the delegation that local authorities were investigating the incident and those responsible will face justice soon. He emphasized that any security lapses will not be tolerated, and measures are being taken to strengthen security protocols.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to successfully completing CPEC projects and enhancing bilateral cooperation.