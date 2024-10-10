Chinese Delegation Discusses Security Issues With Planning Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A Chinese delegation, led by China Power Resources Chairman, Zhong Huixiang and Port Qasim Project Chairman, He Shiyou on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal.
According to press release issued by planning ministry, the delegation members discussed the recent attack on Chinese personnel in Karachi and security issues for Chinese workers.
They expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of two Chinese workers in the Karachi incident.
Ahsan Iqbal condoled the deaths, offering condolences and sympathy from the Pakistani government.
He assured the delegation of Pakistan's commitment to prioritizing Chinese citizens' security.
Iqbal informed the delegation that local authorities were investigating the incident and those responsible will face justice soon. He emphasized that any security lapses will not be tolerated, and measures are being taken to strengthen security protocols.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to successfully completing CPEC projects and enhancing bilateral cooperation.
Recent Stories
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal condoles death of Elahi Bux Soomro56 seconds ago
-
CM KP authorized to hold jirga for solution of all matters with peaceful negotiations1 minute ago
-
President visits China embassy to condole killing of Chinese citizens11 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera and Mansehra grids notified11 minutes ago
-
Fazal for taking concrete steps for investment-friendly atmosphere11 minutes ago
-
Decoy operations in hotspot areas ordered21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari departs for a two-day Turkmenistan visit21 minutes ago
-
Second by-poll on village, neighbourhood councils' seats postponed in Khyber21 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz focusing to ensure agriculture development: Kirmani31 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses bail petition of co-accused in Qamar honey trap case31 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes walk to mark World Mental Health Day41 minutes ago
-
'Special care of jail inmates being ensured'51 minutes ago