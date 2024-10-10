Open Menu

Chinese Delegation Discusses Security Issues With Planning Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Chinese delegation discusses security issues with planning minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A Chinese delegation, led by China Power Resources Chairman, Zhong Huixiang and Port Qasim Project Chairman, He Shiyou on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

According to press release issued by planning ministry, the delegation members discussed the recent attack on Chinese personnel in Karachi and security issues for Chinese workers.

They expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of two Chinese workers in the Karachi incident.

Ahsan Iqbal condoled the deaths, offering condolences and sympathy from the Pakistani government.

He assured the delegation of Pakistan's commitment to prioritizing Chinese citizens' security.

Iqbal informed the delegation that local authorities were investigating the incident and those responsible will face justice soon. He emphasized that any security lapses will not be tolerated, and measures are being taken to strengthen security protocols.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to successfully completing CPEC projects and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Ahsan Iqbal China CPEC From Government Port Qasim

Recent Stories

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

1 hour ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

3 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

4 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

5 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

6 hours ago
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

9 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

22 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan