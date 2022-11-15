Chinese delegation discusses synovic vaccine preparation issues with health secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A Chinese delegation called on Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi on Tuesday and discussed issues regarding preparation of synovic vaccine.

The delegation included Project Assistant Yan, Technical consultant Sim Si Gei, Technical Manager Yan Hao, General Manager Lufeng, Project Assistant Li Zhiwang and Chief Strategy Khurram Shahzad.

Additional Secretaries Hafiz Dr. Shahid Latif and Agha Nabil, Deputy Secretary Operations Syed Bakhtiar, Dr. Mohammad Athar from the Institute of Blood Transfusion and other officials were also present.

The Chinese delegation gave briefing to Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi. The Chinese delegation appreciated Secretary Health Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi for creating facilities for patients in teaching government hospitals of Punjab.

the secretary said that China's cooperation in the health sector in Punjab was commendable. The Punjab Health Department would fully support the Chinese government in providing better health facilities to the people, he added.

He said that out of all provinces, Punjab has vaccinated the most population against Corona. The secretary health said that Dr. Muhammad Athar of the Institute of Blood Transfusion would be the focal person regarding the establishment of blood banks.

The Chinese delegation said: "We appreciate the services of the Punjab government for facilitating the patients in the teaching government hospitals of Punjab. Cooperation with the Health Department will continue in providing better health facilities to the people of Punjab."