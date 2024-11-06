Chinese Delegation Explores Urban Development, Green Initiatives With CDA
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 10:06 PM
A Chinese delegation met with Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at CDA here on Wednesday, aimed at fostering cooperation and sustainable urban growth
The discussions centered on potential collaborations in urban planning, green initiatives, and environmental sustainability for the future development of Islamabad.
Chairman Randhawa extended a warm welcome to the delegation, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to learn from China's advanced development model, particularly in the areas of sustainable infrastructure and environmental management.
He presented several ongoing and upcoming projects in Islamabad, emphasizing the city's commitment to a sustainable urban future.
A key topic of discussion was the revision of Islamabad’s Master Plan, where Chinese expertise could play a vital role in ensuring that the city’s growth aligns with international environmental standards.
The discussions also highlighted investment opportunities within Islamabad's urban planning and infrastructure sectors, with Chairman Randhawa encouraging Chinese businesses to contribute to the city’s development.
The Chinese delegation expressed a keen interest in supporting Islamabad’s green initiatives, offering insights into successful methods for reducing carbon emissions and implementing eco-friendly urban designs.
In the pursuit of transforming Islamabad into a greener and more sustainable city, the Chinese representatives pledged to share their expertise in carbon reduction and urban planning, showcasing best practices that have proven effective in China.
The collaboration aligns with Islamabad’s ambition to evolve into an environmentally conscious urban area.
Concluding the meeting, Chairman Randhawa expressed his appreciation for the Chinese delegation’s interest and support, pledging CDA’s full cooperation for future joint projects aimed at building a greener, more sustainable Islamabad.
