Chinese delegation hands over relief goods, cash donation for PM fund: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a delegation of China Machinery Engineering Corporation and Zonergy Company Limited China called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

In a tweet, she said that the delegation handed over goods worth Rs 3 million and a donation of Rs 5 million cash for Prime Minister's Corona Releif Fund.