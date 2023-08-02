Open Menu

Chinese Delegation Led By Consul General Meets With Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security of all foreign nationals coming to Punjab, especially Chinese experts, investors and citizens is the top priority of Punjab Police

He expressed these views during a meeting with a senior Chinese delegation led by Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren.

The Chinese delegation visited the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, which included Mr. Due Yue, Director of Political Affairs and Mr. Bai Xiaobing.

The IG Punjab said that the special protection unit equipped with the latest training and equipment is carrying out the security of Chinese citizens, residences, offices and working sites with extreme zeal.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas, in the continuation of this eternal friendship, information sharing and mutual co-operation between the Punjab Police and the Chinese Police will be further promoted.

The IG Punjab said that an MoU has been decided between the Punjab Police and the Chinese province of Jiangsu regarding co-operation in police affairs.

A delegation of Chinese police officers and other staff will visit Punjab soon, he added.

He said that Punjab police officers are learning Chinese language for better co-ordination with Chinese police.

During the meeting, security of Chinese citizens, promotion of bilateral co-operation and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The Chinese Consul General thanked the Punjab Police for the excellent security of Chinese citizens working on different projects in Punjab.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that the best security is being provided to Chinese citizens working on CPEC and additional projects.

On this occasion, training courses and the provision of modern resources were discussed to enhance the effectiveness of the Punjab police.

At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab and the Chinese Consul General.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Sohail Sukhira, AIG Operations and AIG Development and other officers were also present on the occasion.

