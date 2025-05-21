Open Menu

Chinese Delegation Meets CPO, Discusses Security Matters

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 10:10 PM

A Chinese delegation headed by Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren met City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar in FIEDMC Economic Zone area and discussed various matters pertaining to security and facilitation of Chinese nationals working in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A Chinese delegation headed by Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren met City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar in FIEDMC Economic Zone area and discussed various matters pertaining to security and facilitation of Chinese nationals working in the district.

CPO Bilal Umar briefed the delegation about comprehensive security measures taken by Faisalabad police to ensure safety and comfort of Chinese nationals.

He said that a dedicated Foreign Cell has been established specifically to address the issues and concerns of Chinese citizens.

He said that monitoring through CCTV cameras is being conducted round the clock and all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being implemented strictly to safeguard Chinese personnel.

He said that use of bulletproof vehicles for the transportation of Chinese nationals has been made mandatory as part of security protocol.

Coordination among all concerned security agencies is ensured prior to the movement of any Chinese delegation, he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese delegation also held separate sessions with local business representatives to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.

The CPO declared that no negligence or lapses in the security arrangements for Chinese nationals would be tolerated under any circumstances.

SSP Operations Madam Amara Shirazi, SP Special Protection Unit (SPU) Naeem Aziz Sindhu, SP Madina Town Division and others were also present on the occasion.

