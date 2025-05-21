Chinese Delegation Meets CPO, Discusses Security Matters
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 10:10 PM
A Chinese delegation headed by Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren met City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar in FIEDMC Economic Zone area and discussed various matters pertaining to security and facilitation of Chinese nationals working in the district
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A Chinese delegation headed by Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren met City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar in FIEDMC Economic Zone area and discussed various matters pertaining to security and facilitation of Chinese nationals working in the district.
CPO Bilal Umar briefed the delegation about comprehensive security measures taken by Faisalabad police to ensure safety and comfort of Chinese nationals.
He said that a dedicated Foreign Cell has been established specifically to address the issues and concerns of Chinese citizens.
He said that monitoring through CCTV cameras is being conducted round the clock and all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being implemented strictly to safeguard Chinese personnel.
He said that use of bulletproof vehicles for the transportation of Chinese nationals has been made mandatory as part of security protocol.
Coordination among all concerned security agencies is ensured prior to the movement of any Chinese delegation, he added.
Meanwhile, Chinese delegation also held separate sessions with local business representatives to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.
The CPO declared that no negligence or lapses in the security arrangements for Chinese nationals would be tolerated under any circumstances.
SSP Operations Madam Amara Shirazi, SP Special Protection Unit (SPU) Naeem Aziz Sindhu, SP Madina Town Division and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, ..
PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar
Court indicts accused in case relating to killing of Rangers personnel
RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes
National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on power sector indigenization
Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security matters
RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Hainan Free Trade Port-UAE Promotion Conference held in Dubai
Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser
DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrori ..
Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation suit against Murad Sae ..
Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, special prayers offe ..14 seconds ago
-
PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar15 seconds ago
-
Court indicts accused in case relating to killing of Rangers personnel17 seconds ago
-
RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes18 seconds ago
-
National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on power sector indigenization2 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security matters3 minutes ago
-
RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal3 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser14 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrorist attack14 minutes ago
-
Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation suit against Murad Saeed14 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown15 minutes ago
-
Court directs accused to ensure attendances in reference pertaining illegal allotments in E-1115 minutes ago