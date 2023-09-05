Chinese delegation, NDMA chairman discuss joint ventures in DRR

A delegation from Southeast University Nanjing, China called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Tuesday and discussed different joint ventures in the domain disaster risk reduction and early warning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A delegation from Southeast University Nanjing, China called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Tuesday and discussed different joint ventures in the domain disaster risk reduction and early warning.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the Establishment of Joint Research Lab for Smart Disaster Prevention of Infrastructure and capacity building of existing Labs of Civil Departments of designated Universities in Pakistan, the NDMA shared on its official handle on X.