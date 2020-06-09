UrduPoint.com
Chinese Delegation Presents 50,000 Masks To Minister

Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :General Manager Marketing middle East Division of Yutong Bus Company Robin Shen called on Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khitchi and presented him 50,000 surgical masks, including N-95 masks, on behalf of Tutong Bus Company and brotherly country China.

A five-member delegation headed by Robin Shen met the minister who thanked the Chinese company for presenting surgical masks to the transport sector and remarked that this gift would further improve preventive measures in the transport sector to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The minister underscored that passengers and the transport staff should ensure implementation on the government's SOPs.

The Chinese delegation acknowledged the steps taken by the Punjab government for effectively coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani and other officials were also present.

The delegation members comprised Senior Marketing Manager Stone He, Country ManagerPaul Zhang and Sales Manager Ali Malik.

