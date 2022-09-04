Chinese delegation presents cheque to PM for flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Chinese companies led by China's Consul General in Pakistan Zhao Shiren called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Sunday and presented him a cheque for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Talking to the Chinese delegation, whose companies had made business investment in Punjab, the PM said the government and people of China never left Pakistan alone in its hour of need.

The friendship of the two countries was higher than Himalayas and deeper than the ocean, he remarked. "We are always proud of this friend and will remain so in the times to come."