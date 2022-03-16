Chinese delegation shows keen interest on mega projects of Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation led by Chang Chun, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Ltd called on Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday at RDA office.

On the occasion, the delegation was given briefing on future mega projects after which they showed their keen interest in participating in mega projects like Ring Road Rawalpindi and Nullah Lai Expressway.

The Chairman RDA said that longstanding ties between the two countries are based on solid foundation and with the passage of time this friendship is strengthening.

China had provided significant support and assistance to Pakistan in different mega projects like New Islamabad Airport, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and recently given medical supplies and emergency relief to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Concrete steps would also be taken to provide modern construction facilities to Pakistan through public-private partnership.

The officials also agreed to extend mutual cooperation to complete mega projects.

On the occasion, Wang Weiwei, Manager of Marketing Department China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd and Brig (R) Nusratullah former Member CDA were also present.