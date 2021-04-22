The Chinese delegation visiting the city of Quetta in Pakistan was not at their hotel when the explosion happened on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Chinese delegation visiting the city of Quetta in Pakistan was not at their hotel when the explosion happened on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

An explosion took place in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta and killed four people, while leaving another 12 injured, on Wednesday. A group of Chinese officials, led by Ambassador Nong Rong, happened to be visiting the city and stayed at this hotel.

"On that day, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was leading a delegation visiting the city.

When the attack took place, the Chinese delegation was not in the hotel," Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, said during a regular press briefing.

Wang added that China had not received reports of Chinese nationals being killed or injured during the attack.

China condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims killed and injured during the explosion.