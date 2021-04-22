UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Delegation To Pakistan's Quetta Was Not At Hotel At Time Of Explosion - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:51 PM

Chinese Delegation to Pakistan's Quetta Was Not at Hotel at Time of Explosion - Ministry

The Chinese delegation visiting the city of Quetta in Pakistan was not at their hotel when the explosion happened on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Chinese delegation visiting the city of Quetta in Pakistan was not at their hotel when the explosion happened on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

An explosion took place in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta and killed four people, while leaving another 12 injured, on Wednesday. A group of Chinese officials, led by Ambassador Nong Rong, happened to be visiting the city and stayed at this hotel.

"On that day, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was leading a delegation visiting the city.

When the attack took place, the Chinese delegation was not in the hotel," Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, said during a regular press briefing.

Wang added that China had not received reports of Chinese nationals being killed or injured during the attack.

China condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims killed and injured during the explosion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Quetta China Hotel

Recent Stories

PMSA marks World Earth Day

6 minutes ago

Five killed, 11 injured in suicide attack in Quett ..

6 minutes ago

Probe Into Genoa Bridge Disaster Concluded - Repor ..

9 minutes ago

Syria Demands From UN to Condemn Israeli Strikes C ..

9 minutes ago

NUST ranks 1st in Pakistan and among Top 300 globa ..

27 minutes ago

One held for deducting amount from Ehsaas funds

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.