Chinese delegation visit SAU Tandojam, discussed prospect of importing mangoes from Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A Chinese delegation of importers visited Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, here on Saturday and discussed the prospect of importing mangoes from Sindh to their country.

The delegation met the varsity's Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muammad Mari and other academicians as well as representatives of the farmers to exchange views on the subject.

The delegation said they were planning to import 6,000 tons of mangoes from Sindh and Punjab.

According to them, the import of 6,000 tons of mangoes would be done in the initial phase for the processes of procurement and processing would be started.

They said that they were looking for mangoes which were rich in pulp.

The delegation added that they wanted to import such mangoes which could be grown from the months of May to September.

The SAU's Prof Dr Ismail Kumbhar informed the delegation that Pakistan produced 1.8 million tons of mangoes but only a fraction of the net production, 50,000 tons, were exported.

The Sindh Abadgar board's Vice President Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani said the exports to China would open new avenues for export-based income to the local farmers.