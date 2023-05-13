UrduPoint.com

Chinese Delegation Visit SAU Tandojam, Discussed Prospect Of Importing Mangoes From Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Chinese delegation visit SAU Tandojam, discussed prospect of importing mangoes from Sindh

A Chinese delegation of importers visited Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, here on Saturday and discussed the prospect of importing mangoes from Sindh to their country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A Chinese delegation of importers visited Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, here on Saturday and discussed the prospect of importing mangoes from Sindh to their country.

The delegation met the varsity's Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muammad Mari and other academicians as well as representatives of the farmers to exchange views on the subject.

The delegation said they were planning to import 6,000 tons of mangoes from Sindh and Punjab.

According to them, the import of 6,000 tons of mangoes would be done in the initial phase for the processes of procurement and processing would be started.

They said that they were looking for mangoes which were rich in pulp.

The delegation added that they wanted to import such mangoes which could be grown from the months of May to September.

The SAU's Prof Dr Ismail Kumbhar informed the delegation that Pakistan produced 1.8 million tons of mangoes but only a fraction of the net production, 50,000 tons, were exported.

The Sindh Abadgar board's Vice President Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani said the exports to China would open new avenues for export-based income to the local farmers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Exchange Exports Import Punjab China Agriculture May September From Sind Abadgar Sugar Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

COAS warns against attacks on national installatio ..

COAS warns against attacks on national installations and misinformation efforts

3 minutes ago
 Dangerous dacoit held in injured condition in Khan ..

Dangerous dacoit held in injured condition in Khanewal

3 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive to start on May 15 in Larkana

Anti-polio drive to start on May 15 in Larkana

3 minutes ago
 Kenya Starvation Cult Deaths Top 200 as Hundreds R ..

Kenya Starvation Cult Deaths Top 200 as Hundreds Remain Missing - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates polio campaign

Commissioner inaugurates polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 HCCI delegation calls on CEO HESCO

HCCI delegation calls on CEO HESCO

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.