Chinese Delegation visit Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation led by Chen Guomeng, Director General (Vice-Ministerial level) of the Department of Case Review,visited the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS) here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by senior members of his Department as well as diplomats from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Islamabad. During the visit he called on Dr. Jamal Nasir, Secretary, WMS. Senior Advisors and officers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Secretariat were also present during the meeting, said in a press realese issued here .

The secretary WMS accorded very warm welcome to the dignitary and expressed pleasure on full consolidation of the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan which has touched a new height of friendliness and cooperation in the recent past, of which CPEC is the flagship program. He apprised the guests of the brief history of the WMS, its administrative set up and the way it functions. Expressing satisfaction on the people-to-people contact between Pakistan and China, he appreciated the steps taken by the Chinese government to eliminate corruption. Enunciating the mandate and the role of the WMS in addressing mal-administration by the government agencies, he expressed the hope that the two institutions would be able to learn from each other's experience. Offering full support and cooperation to the Department of Case Review of the People's Republic of China in fighting corruption so far as it relates to the function of the Ombudsman, he also expressed his optimism that the current visit of the Chinese delegation would pave the way for a closer cooperation between the two institutions.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Senior Advisor, WMS gave a presentation to the delegation explaining the legal framework, jurisdiction, administrative set up, working mechanisms and the steps taken by the Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib to further improve the quality of investigation and to bring systemic reforms.

He also highlighted the achievements of the WMS including the initiatives taken to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis, pensioners, children and the living conditions of prisoners in jails with special reference to women and children.

He also enunciated the Outreach Programme under which the Advisors of the office of WMS visit district and tehsil headquarters to address public complaints on the spot. He also gave a briefing on the existing institutional framework and activities of the National Commissioner for Children to redress the complaints pertaining to the children. He assured the visiting delegation of full support to China in its efforts to play a greater role in the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA).

Chen Guomeng, Director General of the Department of Case Review of the Peoples Republic of China expressed his pleasure and appreciation for the hospitality extended to his delegation. Appreciating the presentation given to him, he stated that China and Pakistan are all weather strategic partners enjoying mutual understanding and support at all international forums. Recalling the recent visits of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to China, he stated that the bonds of friendship between the two countries have further strengthened due to mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, especially the economic sector, which has received a major boost due to ongoing implementation of CPEC that is greatly benefitting the people of the two countries guaranteeing a shared future. Informing that China has zero tolerance against corruption, he stated that as a state policy, curbing and elimination of corruption, particularly embezzlement and duty related crimes is being dealt with very seriously in China and there has been an overwhelming victory on this front.

He also gave an overview of the laws, rules, regulations and the due process of verification of evidence to ensure provision of administrative justice and to protect the rights and the vital interests of the people.

He also enunciated the preventive measures, criminalization, law enforcement andasset recovery procedures and emphasized the need for further strengthening the bilateral cooperation in anti-corruption activities including fugitive's repatriation.