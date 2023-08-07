Chinese delegation visits AIOU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A four-member academic delegation from China visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Sunday.

The Chinese delegation included Shao Xiujuan, Dean of International education College, Shenyang Urban Construction University, Xu Danwei, Dean of International Education College of Liaoning Communication University and Sun Yu, Admissions Officer, International Education College, Shenyang Urban Construction University and Abdul Khaliq Khan discussed educational and training matters with Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood.

The visiting delegation discussed the possible collaboration in research, training, faculty, and student exchange programs and, the "1 + 3" program between Chinese universities and Allama Iqbal Open University.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that the Chinese Language Center has been established in the University, and Pakistani children are willing to learn the Chinese language to get benefit from educational opportunities in China.

Vice-Chancellor tasked the Director International Collaboration office, Dr. Zahid Majeed to correspond with the Chinese delegation for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, Dr. Zahid Majeed gave a detailed briefing to the Chinese delegation on the profile of AIOU.

He said that AIOU has expanded its operations globally and international students from more than 35 countries including China are studying at AIOU.