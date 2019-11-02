Chinese delegation visits Central Cotton Research Institute

The Pakistan-China cooperation in agriculture research would increase cotton production, said Cotton Commissioner and Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Dr Khalid Abdullah while talking to 11-member Chinese delegation who visited Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) here on Saturday

He said that Joint Working Group (JWG) was established between Pakistan and China while suggestion was also presented to set-up centre of excellence on cotton research at CCRI with cooperation of China. He said that it would help in promotion of harmony among agriculture scientists of both the countries.

Director CCRI Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood welcomed the Chinese delegation and briefed them about the institution and role in enhancing country's cotton production.

He said that the production of crops would be improved due to cooperation between the both countries in agri field.

The head of Chinese delegation Wen Wanhe thanked the Cotton Commissioner and Director CCRI and said that Chinese government would continue cooperation with Pakistan in science, technology and agriculture. He said that China would also ensure every possible cooperation for improvement of Pakistani agriculture and latest technology.

The delegation also paid visit to the laboratories, cotton jean pole, experimental fields and hailed the efforts of the institute on research work.