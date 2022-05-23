UrduPoint.com

Chinese Delegation Visits IUB, Discusses Plans Of Future Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Chinese delegation visits IUB, discusses plans of future collaboration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A Chinese delegation Monday visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on the invitation of Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Asif, Principal University College of Conventional Medicine.

The delegation comprised of Max Ma, President Tang Chinese International Education Research (Pvt) Ltd, and Wang Duochun, Chief Representative of China Jinchuan Group for mine and minerals business.

The delegation visited different teaching and non-teaching departments of IUB and highly appreciated the infrastructure and facilities.

In a joint meeting cum dinner with Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Deans, Directors, and Principal Officers, possible collaboration in different sectors like Traditional Chinese Medicine, Agriculture, Engineering And Information Technology were discussed.

The Chinese delegation offered scholarships in technical/skills-based education programmes also. They said we can collaborate in 210 technical education programmes which are already being offered in Chinese Universities. WVC highly appreciated their cooperation and asked the Deans to prepare SoPs to introduce these educational programs in IUB for the empowerment of the youth of Pakistan. Furthermore, it was directed by WVC that Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dr. Abid Shahzad, and Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Asif will continue to communicate between IUB and these Chinese officials and plan further meetings. At the end of the meeting, Vice-Chancellor presented the shields to Mr. Max Ma and Mr. Waung Dauchun.

